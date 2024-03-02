USA Women vs Colombia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2024

USA Women will take on Colombia Women at BMO Stadium in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Sunday.

The USA Women’s five-game winning run ended when they lost their last group game to Mexico 2-0. The CONCACAF W Gold Cup hosts are one of the top favourites for this competition. They will be determined to not let down their own fans.

The Stars and Stripes are yet to lose against Colombia after 12 clashes in all competitions. They will look to extend their winning streak against the South Americans to 11 games but the defeat to Mexico calls for caution. Interim head coach Twila Kilgore will be mindful of avoiding the mistakes they made in that game.

Colombia finished second in Group B with six points behind Brazil on nine points. Both teams were billed to claim the group’s two direct tickets to the next round. Colombia had a dream start, crushing Panama 6-0 on matchday one but lost their second game to Brazil 1-0 in a battle of nerve.

Las Cafeteras are in search of their first victory over the USA. Their best result so far remains a goalless draw in a friendly match in October 2023. They will likely face an uphill battle against the four-time FIFA World Cup champions.

USA Women vs Colombia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

USA have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches against Colombia.

USA have scored 14 goals without conceding any in their last five clashes with Colombia.

USA have won seven times, drawn once and lost twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Colombia have scored nine goals and conceded once in their last five matches.

USA have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Colombia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: USA – L-W-W-W-W, Colombia – W-L-W-W-D.

USA Women vs Colombia Women Prediction

Alex Morgan, Olivia Moultrie and Jaedyn Shaw have scored twice each for the USA and will be hungry for more considering their past record. Coach Kilgore wants to get this task behind her as soon as possible and focus on the next stage.

With two goals, each for Colombia, Linda Caicedo, Manuela Paví and Catalina Usme would need to be at their best to beat USA.

USA come in as the favourites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: USA Women 4-1 Colombia Women

USA Women vs Colombia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – USA Women

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: USA Women to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Colombia Women to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here