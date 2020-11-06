Utrecht vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Utrecht are set to play hosts to Ajax on Sunday at the Stadion Galgenwaard in their next Eredivisie fixture.

Utrecht come into this game following a 4-1 loss to Heracles last Sunday at the Erve Asito in the Eredivisie.

A hattrick from Dutch midfielder Rai Vloet and a goal from winger Silvester van der Water ensured victory for Frank Wormuth's side. A second-half Simon Gustafson penalty proved to be scant consolation for Utrecht.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat Danish Superliga side Midtjylland 2-1 on Wednesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from young Brazilian winger Antony and captain and attacker Dusan Tadic secured the win for Ajax. Winger Anders Dreyer scored the goal for Midtjylland.

Utrecht vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In 32 previous encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games, lost nine and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other in the Eredivisie in 2019, with Ajax thrashing Utrecht 4-0.

Advertisement

A brace from midfielder Donny van de Beek, now at Manchester United, and goals from Dusan Tadic and Argentina international Lisandro Martinez sealed the win for Erik ten Hag's side.

Utrecht form guide in the Eredivisie: W-D-D-W-L

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-L-W-W-W

Utrecht vs Ajax Team News

Utrecht manager John van den Brom could be without Morocco international Mimoun Mahi and young Dutch goalkeeper Fabian de Keijzer, who are both doubts to feature.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mimoun Mahi, Fabian de Keijzer

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Ajax will be without talented young midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who is out with a long-term injury. Other than that, there are no new injury issues and manager Erik ten Hag is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Utrecht vs Ajax Predicted XI

Utrecht Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thijmen Nijhuis, Mark van der Maarel, Tommy St. Jago, Justin Hoogma, Django Warmerdam, Simon Gustafson, Adam Maher, Sander van de Streek, Gyrano Kerk, Moussa Sylla, Bart Ramselaar

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Lisandro Martinez, Davy Klaassen, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Ryan Gravenberch, David Neres, Lassina Traore, Antony

Utrecht vs Ajax Prediction

Utrecht lie eighth in the Eredivisie table, and will be the underdogs coming into this game. Sweden international Simon Gustafson, former Juventus and Southampton winger Eljero Elia and veteran midfielder Urby Emanuelson all ply their trade for Utrecht, and could prove to be crucial against Ajax.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ajax sit at the top of the league. Winger Antony has impressed, while striker Lassina Traore and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch have looked in good form and should give the team confidence.

Ajax are the favorites to win this game. Despite Utrecht's home advantage, Erik ten Hag's side have the talented squad and quality players to win away from home.

Prediction: Utrecht 0-3 Ajax

Also Read: Reports: Liverpool and Manchester United chasing Juventus target Isak Bergmann