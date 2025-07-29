Utrecht vs Sheriff Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025 

Utrecht and Sheriff Tiraspol will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League second round qualification tie on Thursday (July 31st). The game will be played at Stadion Galgenwaard.

The home side hold a two-goal lead in the tie, having claimed a 3-1 comeback away win in the first leg in Moldova last week. They went behind to Peter Ademo's 24th-minute strike while Victor Jensen equalized in the 33rd minute. Nick Viergever and Adrian Blake scored second half goals to complete the comeback.

Sheriff followed up their continental defeat with a 3-2 loss at home to Zimbru Chisinau in the Moldovan Super Liga. Victor Stina and Oleksiy Shchebetun scored on either side of Amarildo Gjoni to give the visitors a 2-1 lead at the break. Shchebetun completed his brace in the second half while Veaceslav Cozma scored a late consolation strike in injury time.

The Wasps will turn their attention to the continent as they aim to overturn a two-goal deficit. The winner of this tie will face the loser of the UEFA Champions League qualifier between Viktoria Plzen and Servette. The loser will drop down to the UEFA Conference League.

Utrecht vs Sheriff Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eight of Sheriff Tiraspol's last 10 games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Utrecht's last six games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Sheriff's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Utrecht have won two and drawn two of five prior games against Swedish opposition.

Sheriff are winless in their last four games across competitions ((three losses).

Utrecht vs Sheriff Prediction

Utrecht were the favorites to advance in this tie and their first leg win leaves them with one foot in the next round. They will be aiming to complete the job in front of their fans as they aim to return to the Europa League group stage for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Sheriff, for their part, were on a six-game winning streak across competitions before their current rot. The chances of overturning a two-goal deficit to advance appear slim.

Back the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Utrecht 3-1 Sheriff

Utrecht vs Sheriff Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Utrecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

