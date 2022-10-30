Valencia 0-1 Barcelona: Barca Player Ratings as Lewandowski grabs the winner deep into stoppage time | La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona defeated Valencia 1-0 in last-gasp fashion in La Liga on Saturday, October 29. The win sees them temporarily leapfrog Real Madrid into the top spot in the table on goal difference, with both sides on 31 points.

Barca entered this contest on the back of two wins, two losses, and one draw in their last five games. They were thoroughly outplayed in their 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in their last game in the UEFA Champions League.

Xavi Hernandez and his men knew they had to win this game to maintain pressure on league leaders Real Madrid. He fielded a strong lineup for this game.

Barcelona made an encouraging start to the game and dominated possession in the first half. They attempted seven shots on goal in the first period but just one of them was on target. Valencia, on the other hand, created fewer opportunities but were more efficient as they attempted two shots with one on target.

Players from either side distributed the ball well and were not shy about committing tackles as they looked to assert themselves on the game. Both sides suffered one injury setback in the first period. Edinson Cavani was forced off for the hosts while Eric Garcia had to be taken off for the visitors.

However, neither side managed to break the deadlock as Valencia and Barcelona were tied 0-0 at the break.

Samuel Lino seemed to have handed Valencia the ideal start after he scored with a sharp finish to make it 1-0 after 51 minutes. However, the goal was ruled out following a VAR check as the score remained level. Barcelona's blushes were saved and Xavi chose the moment to make three changes.

Valencia made changes as the game entered a phase of hard contested duels and close-knit marking. Players from both sides showed a lack of discipline as seven yellow cards were shown in the second half. However, Barcelona had the final say.

Robert Lewandowski made the perfect move to get a foot onto Raphinha's cross and guide the ball into the bottom corner. Barcelona held on to secure a crucial 1-0 win. That said, let's take a look at how their players fared.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

Ter Stegen had a decent game in goal as he made two saves to deny Valencia. He played 14 accurate long balls and also played one key pass.

Alejandro Balde - 6.5/10

Balde put in a good performance overall. He won three of his seven duels and made two interceptions. He also played two accurate long balls and completed three dribbles.

Jules Kounde - 7/10

Kounde had a decent game at the heart of Barcelona's defense. He won all four of his duels, making two tackles, one clearance and one interception. He also played two accurate long balls. Kounde was forced off in the second half with an injury.

Eric Garcia - 6.5/10

Eric Garcia made a decent start to the game and was also booked for a tackle midway through the first half. He suffered an injury that saw his night cut short just before half-time.

Jordi Alba - 7/10

Alba looked sharp on the left flank and did not hesitate in making darting runs forward. He won three of his four duels and made two tackles and one interception. He also played two key passes, one accurate cross and five accurate long balls.

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

De Jong had a good game in midfield. He played two key passes, one accurate cross and four accurate long balls. He also completed two duels and won three duels.

Sergio Busquets - 7/10

Busquets had a good game in the middle of the park as he passed the ball around well and helped Barcelona play at a good tempo. He won four of his six duels and made two tackles. He also played three accurate long balls.

Pedri - 7.5/10

Pedri had a good game on the ball and distributed it well. He played two key passes and four accurate long balls. He also won nine of his 14 duels and completed two dribbles. Pedri also made three tackles.

Ousmane Dembele - 6.5/10

Dembele had a decent game on the right flank. He completed 32 passes, including one key pass and two crosses. He also won one of his four duels and completed one dribble.

Ansu Fati - 6.5/10

Fati had a fairly decent game on the left as he was denied despite attempting four shots. He also won two of his five duels and played one accurate cross.

Robert Lewandowski - 7.5/10

Lewandowski had a decent game overall and scored the all-important winner in stoppage time to help Barcelona seal all three points. He also won five of his nine duels and and completed two dribbles.

Substitutes

Marcos Alonso - 6.5/10

Alonso came on for the injured Garcia and was lucky to only be shown a yellow card shortly after coming on as he was caught off-guard.

Ferran Torres - 5.5/10

Torres came on for Dembele and was wasteful in front of goal as he missed a sitter late in the game.

Gavi - 6.5/10

Gavi replaced Busquets and had a good game. He was booked for a foul committed off the ball.

Raphinha - 7/10

Raphinha came on late in the game and provided an assist for Barcelona's winning goal.

Gerard Pique - 6/10

Pique came on late in the game and put in a decent performance.

