Valencia 0-2 Juventus: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Champions League 2018/19

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
644   //    20 Sep 2018, 11:58 IST

Valencia v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Juventus main their perfect start to the 2018/19 season

Tournament favourites Juventus kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win against Valencia at the Mestalla. Things started in the worst possible way for the Italian Champions as Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off at the half-hour mark.

Later, Juve responded with a brace in a fiery six-minute spell as Miralem Pjanic converted two penalties to put the Bianconeri ahead after 51 minutes of action.

Valencia were also awarded a spot-kick late in stoppage time but Wojciech Szczesny saved Dani Parejo's effort to keep the clean sheet intact for his team.

On that note, here are the 5 talking points from the game:

#5 Ronaldo receives his marching orders

Valencia v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
CR7 was left in tears on his UCL debut for Juve

For only the 11th time in his illustrious career, Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a red card against Valencia on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

The incident occurred in the 28th minute following an off the ball conflict with Los Che defender Jeison Murillo. Ronaldo appeared grabbing the hair of the Colombian in the box while Murillo was down on the ground.

However, the decision on his sending off was initiated by the goal-line assistant, who explained the situation to the referee and German official Felix Brych dismissed Ronaldo on what resembled to be a pretty soft clash between the two players.

The Portuguese superstar protested his innocence and pleaded with the match official before exiting the pitch. This was Ronaldo's first ever red card in Europe's elite competition and it could have severe consequences as the former Manchester United man may miss a return to Old Trafford next month.

But, given that it was seemingly a soft natured offence by Ronaldo, Juventus are likely to appeal the ban in the hopes of having his red card rescinded.


