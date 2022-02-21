×
Valencia 1-4 Barcelona: 5 talking points as Aubameyang hat-trick fires visitors to emphatic win | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona secured a big win against Valencia on Sunda.
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Feb 21, 2022 08:03 AM IST
Listicle

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang got off the mark for Barcelona with a hat-trick as the Blaugrana won 4-1 at Valencia in La Liga. The visiting side looked in good form, scoring four goals in the league for the second time in three games.

Valencia had no answers for their inspired visitors, with Carlos Soler scoring a consolation goal in the 52nd minute.

FULL TIME!!!! #ValenciaBarça https://t.co/xirClJUlOv

The Blaugrana are now unbeaten in the league since December 4, while the hosts are without a La Liga win in 2022. As Xavi's men finish inside the top four for the third week in a row, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Barcelona dominate from get-go

The Blaugrana scored three goals in the first half.
The visitors got the game off to a great start. They played well against the hosts' high press, and found their way into the final third with ease. The first 45 minutes saw the Blaugrana perfectly executing their game plan, scoring thrice in 15 minutes.

They also had luck on their side as two goals were ruled out for the hosts in the first half. In the 26th-minute, following a free-kick, Jose Gaya picked up a free ball and whipped in a dangerous cross.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen got a hand to it, but the ball went into his own net. Luckily, the left-back was adjudged offside to spare Barcelona's blushes. Soler's effort was then ruled out on the cusp of full-time due to a foul in the build-up.

Despite the hosts pulling one back in the 52nd-minute, Barcelona scored just 11 minutes later to restore their three-goal lead. It was a well-rounded performance, giving them a much-needed boost ahead of the second leg of their Europa League tie against Napoli on Thursday.

#4 Blaugrana extend unbeaten La Liga run to nine games

Xavi (right) has helped the Blaugrana to fourth place in the league standings
The Blaugrana have hit form at the right time as the race for European spots hots up in La Liga. They are now unbeaten in league games since a 1-0 defeat at home to Real Betis in early December, their longest such streak in the league this season.

🔝 6 disparos 🔝 6 disparos a puerta🔥 ¡4 GOLES! 🔥💙🙌❤ ¡Un @FCBarcelona_es 𝙀𝙁𝙀𝘾𝙏𝙄𝙑𝙊! #ValenciaBarça #LaLigaSantander https://t.co/qbZXtzt1m5

The Blaugrana have hit a purple patch in recent outings, having scored ten goals in their last three league outings.

Edited by Bhargav
