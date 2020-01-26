Valencia 2-0 Barcelona: 3 talking points as Blaugrana suffer first defeat under Quique Setien | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona travelled to the Mestalla to face Valencia on Saturday, knowing very well that they needed all 3 points to stay abreast of archrivals Real Madrid. The Blaugrana were tied on 43 points with Los Blancos, but only a slightly better goal difference had enabled Quique Setien’s men to stay at the top of the league. The new Barcelona manager was looking to add to his 100% win record but was aware that it was going to be anything but easy.

The home side were in the top of their game and registered a deserved 2-0 victory, as the former Real Betis manager suffered his first defeat at the helm of the reigning La Liga champions.

Although the Catalans had registered an impressive 5-2 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season, the Mestalla had proven to be a tricky place to visit in recent times. Valencia, on the other hand, had endured a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Mallorca in the last league game but had reverted to winning ways in midweek, with a 1-0 victory over UD Logrones in the Copa Del Rey. Setien knew that he had his task cut out for the game and named his first eleven accordingly.

The home side were the better team in the first half but Barcelona managed to hold on, and the game went into the break with the scores level. In the second half, Valencia took the lead through an Alba own goal in the 48th minute. The visitors rallied for an equalizer but were undone by Maxi Gomez, who doubled the score for Valencia in the 77th minute and ultimately won the game for the home side. Here are 3 talking points from the game.

#3 Ter Stegen saves Barca's blushes in the first half

Ter Stegen

Barcelona endured a terrible start to the game when Pique committed a foul on Valencia full-back Gaya inside the box. The referee gave the home side a penalty and up stepped Gomez to take the spot-kick. However, he faced an upbeat Ter Stegen, who guessed correctly and dived to his left side to keep out the spot-kick. From then on, the Barcelona goalkeeper worked his fingers to the bone to keep the home side at bay for the first 45 minutes.

Ter Stegen made at least 4 crucial saves before the break to keep his side in the game, and Barcelona were grateful to the German goalkeeper for bailing them out. However, he was undone by Gomez’s strike early in the second half, which deflected off Alba. He was also powerless to stop the Uruguayan from scoring Valencia’s second of the night.

