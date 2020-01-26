Valencia CF 2-0 FC Barcelona: Hits and Flops | La Liga 2019-20

Valencia put on a tactical masterclass on how to stifle Barcelona's gameplan and got a deserved win

It was yet another poor Barcelona performance this week, albeit without the result, as they travelled to the Mestalla and put up another shambolic display against a stern Valencia side who swatted every Barca attack away.

Valencia picked up their first home league win over the Catalans since the 2-0 result they secured in 2007 with the help of David Silva & Co. They were a very neatly arranged side, who sat back and frustrated Barcelona and exploited the fact that there was no physical presence up-top to occupy their center-halves.

They stifled their creative outlets by cutting all passing lanes, and when Barcelona could find a way through, their inability to get a shot on target cost them dearly.

The away side started the game out slow and Pique conceded a poor penalty early in the first half, which was saved heroically by Ter-Stegen. The sides went in level at the half, but it was clearly the home side who came out more eager to get the result.

A Jordi Alba own goal in the early minutes of the second half forced Quique Setien's hand to bring on his Chilean war hog. Messi looked like the only player capable of having a shot on goal before the introduction of Arturo Vidal, who like he has since the beginning of his reign as a Barca player, brought a great deal of urgency and bite to this lacklustre midfield.

Messi was not able to inspire Barcelona to victory on the night

Barca tried to score and huffed and puffed for the next 30 or so minutes, but could not find the back of the Valencia net. The home side doubled their advantage with 13 minutes from time as Maxi Gomez got the goal his performance deserved after a brilliant counter attack started by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

This will be a historic result for Valencia, but it's importance in the current scenario is no less significant as it pushes them up to 5th with just a point separating them from the coveted Champions League spots. As for Barcelona, this result means Real Madrid can now pounce and move 3 points ahead if they win their next game against Valladolid.

The following are the hits and flops from this fixture.

Hit: Marc Andre Ter-Stegen

Ter-Stegen is a spectacular athlete and goalkeeper, and he put in yet another timely reminder of that. Being in a team like Barcelona where the expectations are so high, if one Barca player walked away from this match with their reputation unscathed, it was him.

The German showed yet again why he should always be in the conversation for the Top 3 keepers on the planet with his dominant performance in goal, stopping several efforts and a penalty in the first half. He really kept his side in the game for as long as he could, saving effort after effort in the first half, keeping Valencia at bay. He even saved a certain own goal in the first half as the ball was unintentionally turned by Jordi Alba into his own net. (Who was just destined to score against his own side tonight it seems.)

Fingers cannot be pointed at him for either of the goals, as the first was a mean deflection from Jordi Alba's hind side, and the second was a sumptuous counter attack finished expertly by a top marksman in form (more on him later.)

Surely performances like this will all but guarantee him as a starter in the Euros this summer?

