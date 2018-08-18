Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Valencia CF v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | LaLiga 2018/19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
167   //    18 Aug 2018, 23:58 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Valencia and Atletico Madrid lock horns against each other in the stand-out fixture of the opening weekend of LaLiga. Although this match may not hold all the relevance in the world as of now as far as league standings are concerned, it will certainly throw light on how ready these two Spanish heavyweights are for the games to follow.

Both sides are flying high on confidence coming into this fixture. While Atleti beat arch-rivals Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, Valencia endured successful excursions in pre-season with three wins.


Valencia v Atletico Madrid: Kick-off information

Date: 20th August

Time: 20:00 (local time), 23:30 (IST)

Venue: Mestalla Stadium

Live stream: Live on LaLiga's Facebook Page


Valencia v Atletico Madrid: Team news

Valencia:

Cristiano Piccini should make his debut at right-back. New signings Michy Batshuayi, Denis Cheryshev and Kevin Gameiro are likely to feature on the bench.

Francis Coquelin is ruled out of this fixture.

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup Previews
Luis is expected to start

Atletico Madrid:

Lucas Hernandez's suspension means that Filipe Luis will start at left-back. Otherwise, Diego Simeone has a full squad to choose from.

The likes of Thomas Lemar and Rodri could go straight into the starting XI.


Valencia v Atletico Madrid: Probable Lineups

Valencia (4-4-2): Neto, Gaya, Paulista, Garay, Piccini, Parejo, Kondogbia, Wass, Soler, Mina, Rodrigo

Valencia v Bayer Leverkusen - Pre-Season Friendly
Rodrigo will spearhead Valencia's front line

Atletico Madrid (4-4-1-1): Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Gimenez, Luis, Lemar, Saul, Rodri, Koke, Griezmann, Costa


Valencia v Atletico Madrid: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Valencia: W-D-L-W-W

Atletico Madrid: W-L-W-D-L


Valencia v Atletico Madrid: Head-to-Head

In 156 LaLiga meetings,

Valencia wins: 57

Atletico Madrid: 58

Draws: 41


Valencia v Atletico Madrid: Key Players

Valencia: Valencia's Daniel Wass is a player to look out for. His ability to drive forward, avoid challenges and create ample chances will be key against a tough customer in Juanfran. Wass' versatility and pace could get the better of the opposition right-back.

Atletico Madrid: Well, is there any stopping Diego Costa at the moment? He bullied Real Madrid defenders a few days back, offered movement down the line and took his chances with both hands. He may just outmuscle Valencia's defence too.

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Costa in action against Real Madrid

Valencia v Atletico Madrid: Prediction

It will be Valencia's pace down the wings against Atleti's tactical discipline. The game might not be the most captivating of encounters, but Griezmann's creativity in addition to Costa's form gives the visitors a slight edge. One can expect them to try and score early and then absorb the pressure.

Predicted score: Valencia 0-1 Atletico Madrid

