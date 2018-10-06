Valencia v Barcelona: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | LaLiga 2018/19

Barcelona will be banking upon their talismanic skipper to make the difference against Valencia

The Spanish giants have been out sorts for the past few games in the League, failing to win any of their previous 4 matches but the midweek Champions League victory over Tottenham Hotspur's will definitely raise the atmosphere in the Barcelona dressing room.

Valencia has started the League campaign in disastrous form, winning just one of the League matches while on the positive side they have beaten just once in the league

Valencia v Barcelona: Kick-off information

Date: 7th October 2018

Kickoff: 20:45 (local time),00:15 (IST)

Venue: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia

Livestream: Live on LaLiga Facebook Page

Valencia v Barcelona: Team News

Valencia has one injury concern with Santi Mina nursing a thigh injury while the rest of the squad is fit and available.

The fixtures since the French defender injury has seen the Blaugrana failing to keep clean sheets

Barcelona will be without key defender Samuel Umtiti and versatile player Sergio Roberto both of whom misses out with injuries.

Valencia v Barcelona: Probable Line-ups

Valencia: Neto, Cristiano Piccini, Ezequiel Garay, Gabriel, Jose Gaya, Goncalo Guedes, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Michy Batshuayi, Rodrigo

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Nelson Semedo, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Phillipe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Valencia v Barcelona: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Valencia: D-L-D-D-L

Barcelona: W-D-L-D-W

Valencia v Barcelona: Prediction

A Lionel Messi inspired performance was the difference in the midweek Champions League fixture for Barcelona and they will be counting on their magician to reverse their run of poor results in the league.

Valencia will be hoping to gather confidence from their midweek fixture against Manchester United and pile upon the poor league run of the Blaugrana

Prediction: Valencia 0-3 Barcelona