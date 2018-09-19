Valencia vs Juventus: Everything you need to know | UCL 2018/19

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 308 // 19 Sep 2018, 01:42 IST

Italian champions Juventus travel to the Mestalla Stadium ahead of their Champions League match against Valencia, in what would be the first Champions League match for Cristiano Ronaldo in a Juventus jersey.

Juventus celebrating their victory over Sassulo

The 2-time Champions League winners Juventus will be hoping to put a stop to their European trophy drought, after losing their 5 previous final appearances. All eyes will be on the new No.7 of Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be expected to guide the Old Lady of Turin to her coveted prize this season. Victories in all their league matches and new signing Ronaldo's double against Sassuolo makes it even better for the side from Turin.

Valencia has had a rocky start to their season, failing to win any of their previous matches. The Spanish team will be hoping to finish at least 2nd, above Manchester United and Young Boys.

Valencia v Juventus: Kickoff information

Date: 19 September

Kickoff: 21:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Mestalla

Valencia v Juventus: Team news

Valencia: Los Che Els Taronges is expected to name an unchanged starting XI with no new injury concerns for the Spanish side other than Ezequiel Garay and Francis Coquelin.

Ronaldo will be looking to continue his goalscoring exploits for Juventus from where he stopped with Real Madrid

Juventus: Massimilano Allegri is expected to recall Giorgio Chiellini to the starting XI after resting the Italian centre-back against Sassullo on Sunday while Douglas Costa is expected to be out for the Italian giants. Cristiano Ronaldo will spearhead the attack for the Old lady of Turin.

Valencia v Juventus: Probable line-ups

Valencia: Neto, Cristiano Piccini, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jose Luis Gaya, Denis Cheryshev, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Dani Parejo, Daniel Wass, Rodrigo, Kevin Gameiro

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Joao Cancelo, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo

Valencia v Juventus: Form guide

Last 5 matches (including friendlies)

Valencia: D-D-L-D-W

Juventus: W-W-W-W-L

Valencia v Juventus: Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting Spanish and Italian sides in their history.

Valencia v Juventus: Prediction

Valencia is expected to have a tough time against the reigning Italian giants with a familiar foe in Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line for the Old Lady of Turin. Juventus are one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season and is expected to win this one quite easily.

Predicted score: Valencia 0-2 Juventus