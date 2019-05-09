×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valencia vs Arsenal: Match Preview, Predictions and Expected Line-ups

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Preview
102   //    09 May 2019, 09:50 IST

Aubameyang scored the vital third goal for Arsenal in the first leg against Valencia
Aubameyang scored the vital third goal for Arsenal in the first leg against Valencia

Taking inspiration from Liverpool and Tottenham, Valencia will look to beat Arsenal with two or more goals in order to book a place in the Europa League final in Baku on 29th of May. Arsenal come into this game with a two-goal lead as they turned the tables at the Emirates after being a goal down against Valencia in the first leg to ultimately win the game 3-1. Unai Emery's men will look to replicate similar form and a goal by Arsenal could eventually kill the tie then and there itself.

On the other hand, Valencia would obviously plan to go all-out attack as they have to outscore Arsenal to qualify. But at the same time, they have to keep a check on Arsenal's forwards.

Marcelino Toral's men defeated Huesca 6-2 in their last game, whereas Arsenal dropped two very important points against Brighton at home last weekend. Though Valencia have an upper hand in terms of confidence and belief, Arsenal have the firepower and patience to hold on to the lead and score more as they were brilliant against Napoli in the quarter-finals, winning the tie 3-0 on aggregate.

The fight for Champions League football is going down to the wire, and the fact that neither of the two teams are likely to qualify in the top four in their respective leagues, means they have to win the Europa League in order to play Europe's premium club competition next season. Talking about form, Valencia's home run of games have been nothing short of incredible as they are undefeated at the Mestalla the league. On the other hand, Arsenal have won only won three away games all season; a big reason to worry for the north London outfit.

Emery has to put his best starting eleven on the pitch as the Gunners have to pit their wits against one of the best attacking sides in Spain, and the fans at the Mestalla will be at their vocal best. Arsenal dispatched Valencia with ease the last time they met, so is a revenge on the cards? We just have to wait a few more hours to find out.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Cech, Sokratis, Monreal, Koscielny, Niles, Xhaka, Torreira, Kolasinac, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette, and Aubameyang.

Predicted Valencia XI: Neto, Wass, Garay, Diakhaby, Gaya, Soler, Parejo, Kondogbia, Guedes, Rodrigo and Gameiro.

Predicted Score: Valencia 1-1 Arsenal

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Valencia CF Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goncalo Guedes Football Predictions
Advertisement
Arsenal 3-1 Valencia: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Arsenal v Valencia preview: UEFA Europa League match preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 3-1 Valencia: 5 things we learned
RELATED STORY
Lacazette and Aubameyang help Arsenal beat Valencia
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 3-1 Valencia: 3 players who won the game for Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 3-1 Valencia: 5 Talking Points and tactical analysis
RELATED STORY
Europa League: 3 reasons why Arsenal might lose to Valencia
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Celtic lost to Valencia | UEFA Europa League Round of 32
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19, Arsenal vs Rennes: Match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learned from the unexpected draw of Valencia CF
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us