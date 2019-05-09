Valencia vs Arsenal: Match Preview, Predictions and Expected Line-ups

Aubameyang scored the vital third goal for Arsenal in the first leg against Valencia

Taking inspiration from Liverpool and Tottenham, Valencia will look to beat Arsenal with two or more goals in order to book a place in the Europa League final in Baku on 29th of May. Arsenal come into this game with a two-goal lead as they turned the tables at the Emirates after being a goal down against Valencia in the first leg to ultimately win the game 3-1. Unai Emery's men will look to replicate similar form and a goal by Arsenal could eventually kill the tie then and there itself.

On the other hand, Valencia would obviously plan to go all-out attack as they have to outscore Arsenal to qualify. But at the same time, they have to keep a check on Arsenal's forwards.

Marcelino Toral's men defeated Huesca 6-2 in their last game, whereas Arsenal dropped two very important points against Brighton at home last weekend. Though Valencia have an upper hand in terms of confidence and belief, Arsenal have the firepower and patience to hold on to the lead and score more as they were brilliant against Napoli in the quarter-finals, winning the tie 3-0 on aggregate.

The fight for Champions League football is going down to the wire, and the fact that neither of the two teams are likely to qualify in the top four in their respective leagues, means they have to win the Europa League in order to play Europe's premium club competition next season. Talking about form, Valencia's home run of games have been nothing short of incredible as they are undefeated at the Mestalla the league. On the other hand, Arsenal have won only won three away games all season; a big reason to worry for the north London outfit.

Emery has to put his best starting eleven on the pitch as the Gunners have to pit their wits against one of the best attacking sides in Spain, and the fans at the Mestalla will be at their vocal best. Arsenal dispatched Valencia with ease the last time they met, so is a revenge on the cards? We just have to wait a few more hours to find out.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Cech, Sokratis, Monreal, Koscielny, Niles, Xhaka, Torreira, Kolasinac, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette, and Aubameyang.

Predicted Valencia XI: Neto, Wass, Garay, Diakhaby, Gaya, Soler, Parejo, Kondogbia, Guedes, Rodrigo and Gameiro.

Predicted Score: Valencia 1-1 Arsenal