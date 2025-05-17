Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Mestalla Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Preview
Valencia are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have flattered to deceive so far this season. Los Che slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Basque outfit eased past Getafe by a 2-0 margin and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Valencia have a good historical record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 75 out of the 196 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 72 victories.
- Valencia have won only one of their last five matches at home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in January last year.
- Athletic Bilbao have won three of their last five matches against Valencia in La Liga - they had won only one of the 11 such games preceding this run.
- Athletic Bilbao won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin last year and could complete a La Liga double over Valencia for the fourth time in the last 40 years.
- Athletic Bilbao have managed to keep four clean sheets in their last four matches in La Liga.
Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction
Athletic Bilbao have sealed their place in the top five of the La Liga standings and have come into their own this season. Alex Berenguer and Oihan Sancet can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Valencia have blown hot and cold this season and will need to play out of their skins on Sunday. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Athletic Bilbao
Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes