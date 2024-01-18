Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Mestalla on Saturday.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Valencia are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Che crashed out of the Copa del Rey at the hands of Celta Vigo in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Basque side eased past Deportivo Alaves by a 2-0 margin in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 19 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 15 victories.

Valencia are winless in their last eight matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - their longest such streak against Los Leones in the competition since 1988.

Athletic Bilbao have won two of their last four matches away from home against Valencia in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 31 such games preceding this run.

Valencia have played out a total of 46 draws against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - their joint-highest such tally against a single opponent in the competition.

Valencia have won each of their last three matches in La Liga and have scored a total of eight goals during this period.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been exceptional this season and will look to consolidate their standing in the top four of the league table. The likes of Alex Berenguer and Nico Williams can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Valencia have exceeded expectations so far and are in contention for European qualification this year. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nico Williams to score - Yes