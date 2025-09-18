Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Valencia are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. Los Che slumped to a damaging 6-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Basque outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 20 out of the last 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 17 victories.

Valencia have suffered defeat in each of their last two matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in both games - they have not lost three such consecutive games against the Basque giants since 2016.

Athletic Bilbao have won three of their last six matches away from home against Valencia in La Liga - one more victory than they had achieved in the 31 such games preceding this run.

Athletic Bilbao won their previous away game against Valencia in La Liga and could secure consecutive such victories against Los Che for the third time in their history.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have grown in stature under Ernesto Valverde but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The Basque giants were unable to break through Arsenal's defences this week and will need to be more clinical on Saturday.

Valencia have blown hot and cold this year and are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Athletic Bilbao are in better shape at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

