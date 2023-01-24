Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2023

The Copa del Rey features another round of matches this week as Valencia lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important quarterfinal clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Thursday.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Valencia are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. Los Che were held to a 2-2 draw by Almeria in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have endured a slight slump after a strong start to their campaign. The Basque outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 19 of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 13 victories.

Valencia have scored six goals in their last two games in all competitions and will look to add to their tally this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last four matches in all competitions and have conceded five goals in their two defeats during this period.

The last six matches between these two teams have produced a total of four draws, with only eight goals scored in these games during this period.

Athletic Bilbao have scored only one goal in their last three matches against Valencia in all competitions but did win the previous game between the two teams by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have shown flashes of their potential this season but have not been consistent in recent weeks. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain can be effective on their day and will need to make their mark in this match.

Valencia have shown improvement over the past month but are in the midst of a difficult transition at the moment. Athletic Bilbao have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

