Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Valencia are in fourth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have experienced a slump after their strong start to the season. Los Che suffered a 3-1 defeat against Sevilla last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are currently in seventh place in the league table and have a point to prove this season. The Basque giants were stunned by Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will need to be at their best against Valencia.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 18 out of 46 matches played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed 12 victories against Valencia and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-W-D

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-W-D

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Valencia have a point to prove this weekend

Valencia

Cristiano Piccini and Denis Cheryshev are carrying knocks and are ruled out of this game. Cristian Rivero has recovered from his knock, however, and should be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Cristiano Piccini, Denis Cheryshev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Yeray Alvarez, Oihan Sancet, and Aitor Paredes are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Yuri Berchiche, Yeray Alvarez, Aitor Paredes, Oihan Sancet

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Jose Gaya, Thierry Correia; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Carlos Soler, Dimitri Foulquier; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Dani Vivian, Inigo Lekue; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Valencia started their La Liga campaign brilliantly but were unable to match up to Real Madrid and Sevilla over the past week. Los Che will be intent on a top-four finish this season and will want to win this game.

Also Read

Athletic Bilbao have exceeded expectations so far and managed to keep Barcelona at bay this season. Both teams can pack a punch at their best and are likely to share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi