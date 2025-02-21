Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against local rivals Villarreal last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 24 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 14 victories.

Valencia won their previous match at home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga by a 3-0 margin in September 2023 and have not won consecutive such games in the competition since 2011.

After a run of only four victories in nine matches against Valencia in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have won five of their last six such games in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have won 15 of their 26 matches against Valencia under Diego Simeone in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 49 such games preceding this run.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been impressive so far this season and are only one point behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in the title race. Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez have been impressive for their side and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Valencia have shown marked improvement since the turn of the year but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

