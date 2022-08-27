Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2022

Atletico Madrid feature in another important La Liga fixture this week as they take on Valencia at the Estadio de Mestalla on Monday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Valencia are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have largely failed to meet expectations over the past year. The home side suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and are also yet to hit their stride in the competition. Los Colchoneros slumped to a shocking 2-0 defeat against Unai Emery's Villarreal outfit in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over Valencia and have won 23 out of the 63 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 20 victories.

Valencia have failed to secure victory in any of their last 15 matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with their previous league victory against Diego Simeone's side coming in 2014.

After a run of three victories in four games against Atletico Madrid at the Mestalla, Valencia have failed to win their last seven home games against Los Colchoneros.

Since a 2-1 defeat against Villarreal in 2018, Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their 14 La Liga games away from home against teams from Valencia.

Atletico Madrid have won only one of their last five La Liga matches played on a Monday but did secure a 3-0 victory in such a game in their first match of the season against Getafe.

Valencia have won their last two La Liga games at the Mestalla and have managed to keep clean sheets in both these matches.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been inconsistent over the past year and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm at the moment. Diego Simeone's charges have stepped up against Los Che in the past and will need to put their best foot forward this weekend.

Valencia are also in need of a resurgence and will face yet another litmus test in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alvaro Morata to score - Yes

