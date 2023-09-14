Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023

Valencia will welcome Atletico Madrid to the Mestalla Stadium in La Liga on Saturday as league action returns after the international break.

The hosts kicked off their campaign with back-to-back wins over Sevilla and Las Palmas but have suffered defeats in the two games since. In their previous outing, they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Alaves. With two wins and two defeats in four games, they are in 11th place in the league table.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, recording two wins in three games. After a goalless draw at Real Betis in their second match of the season, they bounced back with a 7-0 away win at Rayo Vallecano in their previous outing. Álvaro Morata bagged a second-half brace while Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay scored in the first half.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 184 times in all competitions since 1935. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 73 wins to their name. The hosts are not far behind with 62 wins to their name while 49 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have recorded three wins in a row against the hosts, scoring seven goals while conceding just twice.

The visitors have the best attacking and defensive record in the competition, scoring 10 goals in three games while conceding just once.

Atletico Madrid are undefeated in their last 17 matches against Valencia in all competitions, with the hosts' last win coming at home in 2014.

Madrid have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 La Liga games in all competitions, though they have just one win in their last five away games in the competition.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Los Ches have suffered two defeats in a row in the league and will hope that the international break has provided them with enough rest to bounce back. They have scored and conceded four goals apiece in their four league outings thus far and might struggle here.

Los Colchoneros have kicked off the season on a positive note, going unbeaten in the three games thus far. They have kept clean sheets in their two away games this season and are strong favorites in this match.

As the visitors are unbeaten against the hosts since 2014, they will have the upper hand in this match. Though Diego Simeone is expected to be without as many as six players including Memphis Depay, he has more than enough squad depth to field a strong starting XI in this match.

With that in mind, we expect the visitors to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Valencia 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Álvaro Morata to score or assist any time - Yes