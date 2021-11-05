Valencia vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Valencia on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Valencia are in 10th place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. Los Che eased past local rivals Villarreal by a 2-0 margin last weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The reigning Spanish champions suffered a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Valencia and have won 19 out of 48 matches played between the two teams. Valencia have managed 13 victories against Atletico Madrid and can trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga outfits took place in January this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Atletico Madrid. Valencia were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-L-D

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-W-L

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Valencia have a point to prove this weekend

Valencia

Maxi Gomez and Gabriel Paulista are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, and Carlos Soler have recovered from their knocks and will be available against Atletico Madrid.

Injured: Maxi Gomez, Gabriel Paulista

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid need to be at their best

Atletico Madrid

Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Antoine Griezmann was unavailable against Liverpool this week and should get a start this weekend.

Injured: Marcos Llorente

Doubtful: Thomas Lemar, Geoffrey Kondogbia

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Helder Costa, Carlos Soler; Goncalo Guedes, Marcos Andre

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul; Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid were thoroughly outplayed by Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and will need to step up to the plate this weekend. Diego Simeone's side has flattered to deceive in La Liga so far and cannot afford another poor result on Sunday.

Valencia have shown steady improvement over the past month and are perfectly capable of hurting their opponents in the final third. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi