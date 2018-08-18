Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Preview, team news, head to head, and probable lineups

Pranav Byakod FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 109 // 18 Aug 2018, 23:30 IST

Valencia and Atletico Madrid players fighting for the ball during a LaLiga match

The new LaLiga season has just kicked off, with promoted team Real Valladolid holding Girona to a goalless draw, and Levante unexpectedly blazing three past Real Betis.

All the other 16 teams are going to compete over the course of this week, but there is one exciting fixture that stands out. Marcelino's flamboyant Valencia side will lock horns with Europa League and Super Cup winners Atletico Madrid at the Mestalla on Monday.

Both sides will look to break the dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the league, especially now that both Atleti and Valencia have undergone transformations in recent years to become two of the most exciting teams playing in Spain right now.

Valencia team news

Valencia players celebrating after scoring a goal

Marcelino has certainly transformed Valencia into one of the top Spanish sides after a horrid decade. Losing key players like David Silva, David Villa, and Juan Mata in trying to solve their financial crisis was all the team could have done.

They still managed to finish third consistently during that time, a remarkable feat! After some sensational football last season, Valencia is on the rise.

Valencia has a decent roster, with former Juventus backup Neto now manning the sticks for Los Che, Spanish stalwart Carlos Soler and former Internazionale midfielder Geoffery Kondogbia in the midfield, and the famous Rodrigo Moreno leading the line.

Loanee signing Michy Batshuayi is expected to play the second striker with the aforementioned Spaniard, while new recruit Denis Cheryshev - Russia's star at the World Cup, will join their stacked midfield.

Marcelino has no injuries or suspensions to worry about, so expect him to field his strongest eleven against one of the most prominent European powerhouses.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid trounced local rivals Real for the UEFA Super Cup

Atletico Madrid is the toast of the town right now after defeating derby rivals and Champions League holders Real Madrid for the UEFA Super Cup. They won't have much time to celebrate though, as they come up against a really strong side in Valencia for their first LaLiga outing this summer.

Diego Simeone is expected to rest some key players, as most of his players recently came back from a lengthy World Cup run. Expect to see Jan Oblak in goal, and new signing Santiago Arias (last season's Eredivisie player of the year) replacing the departed Sime Vrsaljko at right back.

Saul and Koke will be the heart of the Atleti midfield as they have been for the past couple of years, while the duo of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa will lead the line.

Like their opponents, Atletico doesn't have any injuries or suspensions, although French international Lucas Hernandez had been suspended in the last LaLiga game of the 2017-18 season, it's a doubt if Simeone will start him on Monday.

Head to head

In the 37 games played between the two sides so far, Atletico has won 15 matches, while Valencia has won 10. Both teams have drawn 12 times each, while the teams together have scored a combined 2.3 goals per game on average. Atletico has managed to score 1.3 goals per game in comparison to Valencia's 1.1 goals per game in this encounter.

Probable lineups

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Santiago Arias, Stefan Savic, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis, Gelson Martins, Koke, Saul, Thomas Lemar, Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann

Valencia CF: Neto, Cristiano Piccini, Ezequiel Garay, Gabriel Paulista, Jose Luis Gaya, Carlos Soler, Dani Parejo, Geoffery Kondogbia, Denis Cheryshev, Rodrigo Moreno, Michy Batshuayi

Prediction

Valencia CF 1 - 2 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid is expected to take all three points from this game, mainly because of their pre-season practice and current form, but not without Valencia putting up a good fight.