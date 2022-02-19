Valencia vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th February 2022

Spanish football returns with another massive fixture this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important La Liga clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday.

Valencia vs Barcelona Preview

Valencia are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to meet expectations so far this season. Los Che suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and are fighting for their place in the UEFA Champions League next season. The Catalan giants came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Napoli this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Valencia vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Valencia and have won 28 out of the last 56 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 12 victories.

Valencia have suffered defeat in their last two matches against Barcelona in La Liga and could suffer three consecutive defeats against the Blaugrana for the first time in over 10 years.

Barcelona have avoided defeat in 13 of their last 14 away games in La Liga this season, with their only defeat coming last year.

Valencia have found the back of the net in each of their last 13 La Liga games against Barcelona, scoring an impressive 21 goals in the process.

Barcelona are La Liga's most prolific side against Valencia and have scored 329 goals in a total of 173 La Liga games against Los Che.

Valencia have failed to win their last three games in La Liga and are in the midst of a slump at the moment.

Valencia vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been impressive under Xavi this season but will need to become more consistent in the coming weeks. The Catalans' have a few weaknesses to address at the moment and will want to make the most of Atletico Madrid's loss this week.

Valencia have struggled in La Liga this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Valencia 2-3 Barcelona

Valencia vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Ferran Torres to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Valencia to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi