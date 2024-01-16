Valencia vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th January 2024

Valencia will play host to Celta Vigo at Estadio de Mestalla in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Preview

Valencia manager Rubén Baraja will be keen to see his side maintain their recent momentum as they welcome Celta Vigo in the round of 16. The hosts are unbeaten in their last five matches, boasting four wins. Valencia were stretched by Segunda División side Cartagena in the previous round but won 2-1 after extra time.

Los Ches will have the opportunity to extend their favourable head-to-head stats against Celta Vigo in this clash. Valencia hold 24 wins as opposed to 11 for the visitors in their past 51 meetings. The sides’ last match ended in a goalless draw at Estadio de Mestalla, where the hosts are unbeaten in five outings.

Celta Vigo overcame the challenge of Segunda División team, Amorebieta, 4-2 in the round of 32, where their campaign ended last season. The visitors are eying qualification for the quarterfinals but could face an uphill battle in Valencia due to their current form and struggles in the top flight.

Los Celestes have won only three La Liga games out of 20, with 17 points out of a possible 60. They sit in 16th place, two places above the drop zone. However, their away record is quite promising, with two wins and two draws from five trips. Celta Vigo’s last win in Valencia dates back to January 2017.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches against Celta Vigo in all competitions.

Valencia have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches against Celta Vigo.

Valencia have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Celta Vigo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Valencia have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Celta Vigo have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Valencia boast an eye-catching frontline, which includes the likes of Gozálbez, Diego Lopez and Roman Yaremchuk, all of whom have scored is this competition.

Anastasios Douvikas has been unstoppable in this competition, finding the back of the net in almost every game. He has netted four times for Celta Vigo.

Valencia come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Valencia 3-1 Celta Vigo

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Valencia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Celta Vigo to score - Yes