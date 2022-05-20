Valencia vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Separated by just one point and one place in the La Liga standings, Valencia and Celta Vigo go head-to-head at the Mestalla Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game on a nine-match winless run while Los Celestes will be looking to pick up successive wins for the first time since January.

Valencia continue to struggle for form as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Espanyol last weekend.

Los murciélagos have now failed to taste victory in nine straight outings, stretching back to a 1-0 win at Elche on March 19.

Valencia will now be looking to end this dry spell and secure a top-half finish in La Liga for the first time in two years.

Celta Vigo currently sit 10th in the league standings with 46 points from 37 games, one point and one place above Sunday’s hosts.

Los Celestes head into the weekend fresh off the back of a 1-0 victory over Elche at the Municipal de Balaidos.

However, they have failed to win any of their most recent two away games, while managing just one victory in their last 10 since January.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 35 meetings between the sides, Valencia hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Celta Vigo have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 different occasions.

Valencia have failed to taste victory in each of their last nine outings across all competitions, picking up five draws and losing four in that time.

Valencia are unbeaten in five consecutive home games against Los Celestes, claiming four wins and one draw since a 4-1 loss in the Copa del Rey back in 2017.

Celta Vigo head into the weekend on a run of just one win from their last 10 away games, claiming three draws and losing six since a 2-0 win at Real Betis on January 2.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Prediction

With just one point between Valencia and Celta Vigo in mid-table, we expect a thrilling contest as both sides eye a top-half finish in the standings. Celta Vigo head into the game as the more in-form side and we predict they will end their winless run at the Mestalla.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Celta Vigo

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Celta Vigo have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of the last four meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Game to have over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last eight encounters)

