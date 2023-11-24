Valencia vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with Valencia in an important clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Galician outfit slumped to a narrow 4-3 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. Los Che suffered a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 18 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 10 victories.

Valencia have won each of their last five matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have scored exactly two goals in four of these games.

Valencia are unbeaten in each of their last seven matches at home against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have won each of their last four such games without conceding a single goal.

Celta Vigo have lost five of their last six matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga - one more defeat than they had suffered in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Valencia have won their last two matches at home in La Liga without conceding a single goal.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Valencia seem to have overcome their transition period this season and have made marked progress since the start of the season. Los Che have a robust squad at their disposal and will look to cement their place in the top half of the league table this year.

Celta Vigo have struggled to make the most of their squad and cannot afford another debacle in this match. Valencia are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Valencia 3-2 Celta Vigo

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes