Valencia vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Celta Vigo in an important clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Galician outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. Los Ches slumped to an astonishing 7-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Trending

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 18 of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 12 victories.

After a run of five victories on the trot against Celta Vigo in La Liga, Valencia have been winless in their last three such games in the competition.

Valencia are unbeaten in their last eight matches at home against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of their last five such games.

After a run of only three defeats in 11 matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga, Celta Vigo have lost seven of their last nine such games in the competition.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have shown glimpses of their ability so far this season but are yet to hit their stride in La Liga. The likes of Pablo Duran and Borja Iglesias have been effective for the Galicians and will need to step up to the plate in the final third.

Valencia have been in poor form this season and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Celta Vigo

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback