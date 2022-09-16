Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Valencia take on Celta Vigo on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency this year. The Galician outfit slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. Los Che suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won 16 out of the 36 matches played between the two sides. Celta Vigo have managed 10 victories against Valencia and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Valencia. Celta Vigo failed to trouble their opponents on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-L-W

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-L-D

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Team News

Valencia need to win this game

Valencia

Edinson Cavani and Jaume Domenech are yet to complete their recoveries and are unlikely to be risked this weekend. Ilaix Moriba has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Edinson Cavani, Jaume Domenech

Unavailable: None

Celta Vigo have a point to prove

Celta Vigo

Denis Suarez is unavailable for selection at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Goncalo Paciencia and Oscar Rodriguez are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Goncalo Paciencia, Oscar Rodriguez

Unavailable: Denis Suarez

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia; Nico Gonzalez, Hugo Guillamon; Yunus Musah, Samuel Lino, Samu Castillejo; Hugo Duro

Celta Vigo Prerdicted XI (4-4-2) Agustin Marchesin; Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Unai Nunez, Javi Galan; Franco Cervi, Renato Tapia, Fran Beltran, Carles Perez; Iago Aspas, Jorgen Strand Larsen

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Valencia have shown flashes of their potential this season but have a few issues to resolve in the coming weeks. Samu Castillejo and Hugo Duro have stepped up for Los Che and will need to be at their best on Saturday.

Celta Vigo will be intent on a top-half finish and will rely heavily on Iago Aspas yet again this year. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share this spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Celta Vigo

