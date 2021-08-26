Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Valencia are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Deportivo Alaves at the Mestalla Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves finished in 16th place in La Liga last season and were relegation contenders towards the end of their campaign. The Basque outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Mallorca last weekend and will need to bounce back in this game.

Valencia, on the other hand, have endured a poor year by their standards and will need to secure European football this season. Los Che are in sixth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have a point to prove in this match.

Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Valencia have a predictably good record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 11 out of 22 matches played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed five victories against Valencia and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in April this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Valencia squandered several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-L

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-L

Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Valencia have a point to prove this week

Valencia

Hugo Guillamon served his suspension against Granada and is available for selection this weekend. Cristiano Piccini, Jaume Domenech, and Yunus Musah are carrying knocks and remain doubts going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cristiano Piccini, Jaume Domenech, Yunus Musah, Toni Lato

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves have a point to prove this weekend

Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to use their best team in this game. Ruben Duarte was sent off against Mallorca last weekend and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ruben Duarte

Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Jose Gaya, Thierry Correia; Uros Racic, Daniel Wass, Jason, Denis Cheryshev; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Pacheco; Martín Aguirregabiria, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Pere Pons, Tomas Pina; Manu Garcia, Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja; Joselu

Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Valencia have assembled a strong squad but will need to justify their potential this weekend. The likes of Maxi Gomez and Goncalo Guedes can be lethal on their day and will have to shoulder the creative burden this season

Deportivo Alaves have impressive players in their ranks and can give La Liga's bigwigs a run for their money this season. Valencia are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Valencia 2-0 Deportivo Alaves

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Ranking the 5 greatest central midfielders of all time

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi