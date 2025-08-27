Valencia vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2025 

Valencia and Getafe will battle for three points in a La Liga matchday three clash on Friday (August 29th). The game will be played at Estadio de Mestalla.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Osasuna last weekend. Ante Budimir broke the deadlock for the hosts in the ninth minute while their visitors were reduced to 10 men when Jose Gaya was sent off in the 22nd minute.

Getafe, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Sevilla. They went ahead through Adrian Liso's 15th-minute strike while Juan Iglesias' 45th-minute own goal drew the game level. Liso completed his brace in the second half to help his side claim all three points.

The win took Los Azulones to fourth spot in the standings, having garnered maximum points from two games. Valencia are 14th on one point.

Valencia vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have 21 wins from the last 45 head-to-head games. Getafe were victorious 14 times, while 10 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Valencia claimed a 3-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Getafe have won their first two La Liga games in a season for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

Valencia have won the last four head-to-head games they have hosted.

The away side on the day has not won any of the last 15 head-to-head games (10 losses).

Getafe have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last 10 league games.

Valencia vs Getafe Prediction

Valencia have stumbled out of the block in the league this term. But manager Carlos Corberan would have drawn positives from his side's rallying spirit despite playing with 10 men for most of the game against Osasuna. Los Che's games have tended to be cagey, with their last five La Liga games producing under 2.5 goals while seven of their last nine wins have come by a one-goal margin.

Getafe, for their part, have tended to be better on their travels than at home, with seven of their 11 league wins last term coming in away games. Their status as underdogs in this game would not faze them, having won 44% of La Liga away games where they were pre-game outsiders since the start of last season.

Back the home side to claim a narrow victory anda clean sheet.

Prediction: Valencia 1-0 Getafe

Valencia vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Valencia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

