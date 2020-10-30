Valencia vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Valencia are set to host Getafe at the Mestalla Stadium on Sunday night in their next La Liga encounter.

Valencia come into this game following a 2-1 loss to Elche last Saturday at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero. Goals from Spanish wingers Josan and Fidel secured the victory for Jorge Almiron's men. Left-back Toni Lato scored the consolation goal for Javi Gracia's Valencia.

Getafe, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Granada last Sunday at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez. A sole goal from veteran midfielder Angel Montoro was enough to secure victory for Diego Martinez's Granada.

Valencia vs Getafe Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Valencia hold the advantage. They have won 16 games, lost nine and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Getafe beating 10-man Valencia 3-0. A brace from experienced striker Jorge Molina and a goal from Spain international Jaime Mata ensured the win for Getafe.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-L-L

Getafe form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-W-L

Valencia vs Getafe Team News

Valencia manager Javi Gracia will be unable to count on the services of young French defender Mouctar Diakhaby, who is out with an injury. There remain doubts over the availability of former AS Monaco and Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Injured: Mouctar Diakhaby

Doubtful: Geoffrey Kondogbia

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Getafe have no known injury issues and manager Jose Bordalas is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

¡Buenos días azulones! ☀



El equipo continúa preparando el encuentro frente al @valenciacf del próximo domingo 💪#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/Cr5873Rba0 — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) October 29, 2020

Valencia vs Getafe Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech, Thierry Correia, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Toni Lato, Jason, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Jose Luis Gaya, Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria, Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Erick Cabaco, Mathias Olivera, Allan Nyom, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Marc Cucurella, Cucho Hernandez, Jaime Mata

Valencia vs Getafe Prediction

Valencia made the news for all the wrong reasons during the summer transfer window and, with little investment to speak of, manager Javi Gracia has a tough job on his hands. Young stars like Carlos Soler, Jose Luis Gaya and Goncalo Guedes have to step up to ensure that Valencia don't have a season to forget.

Getafe, on the other hand, are notoriously hard to play against. Jose Bordalas' side are renowned for their defensive strength and ruggedness in play. While they beat Barcelona two weeks ago, the loss to Granada will be a tough one to digest.

Valencia have had a subdued start to their season, while Getafe continue to play in their distinct style. Bordalas' side have a good chance to emerge victorious at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: Valencia 0-1 Getafe

