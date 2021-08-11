Valencia vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga kicks off with an exciting fixture this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Getafe on Friday. Both teams have flattered to deceive in the recent past and have a point to prove this year.

Getafe managed a 15th-place finish in La Liga last year and will want to take it up a notch this season. The Madrid-based outfit can be a difficult opponent and will need to be at its best in this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, failed to meet expectations last season and cannot afford a similar result this year. Los Che had a mixed pre-season and will need to prove their mettle in this match.

Valencia vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Valencia have a slight historical advantage over Getafe and have won eight games out of 20 matches played between the two teams. Getafe have managed seven victories against Valencia and will want to level the scales on Friday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Getafe. Valencia were abysmal on the day and cannot afford a similar debacle this weekend.

Valencia form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Getafe form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Valencia vs Getafe Team News

Valencia need to win this game

Valencia

Lee Kang-In and Carlos Soler have returned from the Olympics but might not be available for this game. Valencia have not been at their best in recent months and will need to step up in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lee Kang-In, Carlos Soler

Suspended: None

Getafe have a point to prove

Getafe

Marc Cucurrella has returned from the Olympics but might not be ready in time for this match. Getafe have made changes to their squad and will want their new recruits to step up against Valencia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marc Cucurella

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Getafe Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jose Gaya, Thierry Correia; Uros Racic, Koba Koindredi, Goncalo Guedes, Yunus Musah; Manu Vallejo, Maxi Gomez

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; Marc Cucurella, Mauro Arambarri, Carles Alena, David Timor; Vitolo, Sandro Ramirez, Jaime Mata

Valencia vs Getafe Prediction

Valencia have assembled a strong squad but will need to justify their potential this weekend. With Carlos Soler and Lee Kang-In unlikely to feature in this game, the likes of Maxi Gomez and Manu Vallejo will have to shoulder the creative burden.

Getafe have impressive players in their ranks and can give La Liga's bigwigs a run for their money this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Getafe

