Champions League 2018/19: Valencia vs Juventus, 3 players to watch out for

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid this summer

The 2018/19 Champions League kicked off yesterday and produced some exciting encounters. That is set to continue this evening as European elite clubs begin an intense battle in the prestigious competition.

In what has emerged as the most anticipated fixture of the day, Italian champions Juventus will face their Spanish rivals, Valencia as they both aim to earn a decent start to the campaign.

All eyes will be on Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo to produce a magical performance at the Mestalla Stadium this evening. The Old Lady snatched the Portuguese superstar from Real Madrid this summer and that has made them strong favorites to win the competition.

However, Valencia will not be an easy nut to crack for the Seria A giants, having returned to the tournament after missing out last term. Therefore, let's take a look at 3 superstars to keep tabs on when the game eventually begins this evening:

#3. Mario Mandzukic

Mandzukic is on an impressive goalscoring run at the moment

Following a brilliant FIFA World Cup outing with his nation in Russia recently, Croatian International Mario Mandzukic will enter the UEFA Champions League once again this evening as he looks set to represent Juventus in their opening fixture against Spanish side - Valencia.

The striker has already begun the new season in electrifying form, putting up a couple of decent performances and bagging an incredible 2 goals to help The Bianconeri to achieve a perfect start to their Seria A campaign.

With his amazing work-rate, immense physicality and incredible finishing skills, there is no doubt Mandzukic will be a real threat to Valencia's defense this evening.

