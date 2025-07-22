Valencia vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Valencia will welcome Leganes to the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna in a friendly on Wednesday. The hosts will play three more friendlies in the preseason, while Los Pepineros will conclude their preseason after one more friendly later this month.

The hosts got their preseason underway with a 2-1 home loss to Castellon last week. Sergi Canós scored the consolation goal for them after the break as they had conceded twice in quick succession in the first half. Their winless streak was extended to four games following that defeat.

The visitors had lost their preseason opener earlier this month but are unbeaten in the last two games. They concluded their tour of the USA with a 1-1 draw against the Richmond Kickers last week. Naim García bagged an equalizer late in the first half.

Valencia vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 12 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording seven wins. Los Pepineros have just one win against their eastern rivals, and four games have ended in draws.

The hosts went unbeaten in their two league meetings against Los Pepineros last season, recording a home win and playing a goalless draw in the reverse fixture.

The last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have conceded one goal apiece in their last two friendlies.

Los Ches had won just one of their six friendlies in the 2024 preseason, failing to score in three. Notably, the three games in which they failed to score were played at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna.

The visitors have never scored more than one goal in a match against Los Ches thus far.

Valencia vs Leganes Prediction

Los Ches had a poor start to their preseason, conceding two goals last week, and will look to improve upon that record. They have never lost at home against the visitors.

Alberto Marí was injured last week, so Hugo Duro is the only senior striker available for them here. Key players like Dimitri Foulquier and Jose Gaya started last week and are expected to retain their places in the starting XI for the first half.

El Lega had failed to score in their preseason opener against Pumas but are unbeaten in the following two games, scoring three goals. They failed to score in the two league meetings against the hosts in the 2024-25 campaign and will look to find the back of the net here.

Both teams will look to avoid injuries here, and with not much at stake, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Leganes

Valencia vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

