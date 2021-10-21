Valencia vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Mallorca on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Mallorca are in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. Los Che suffered a 3-1 defeat against Barcelona in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Valencia vs Mallorca Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Mallorca and have won 15 out of 30 matches played between the two teams. Mallorca have managed eight victories against Valencia and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January last year and ended in a shock 4-1 victory for Mallorca. Valencia were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-L-L

Mallorca form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-L-D

Valencia vs Mallorca Team News

Valencia have a point to prove this weekend

Valencia

Cristiano Piccini is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, and Koba Koindredi are carrying knocks and might not play a part against Mallorca.

Injured: Cristiano Piccini

Doubtful: Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, Koba Koindredi

Suspended: None

Mallorca need to win this game

Mallorca

Antonio Sanchez has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection. Antonio Raillo, Takefusa Kubo, and Aleksander Sedlar remain injured, however, and will not feature in this match.

Injured: Aleksander Sedlar, Antonio Raillo, Takefusa Kubo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Dimitri Foulquier, Jose Gaya; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Denis Cheryshev, Carlos Soler; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Jaume Costa, Franco Russo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta; Amath Ndiaye, Lee Kang-In, Dani Rodriguez; Fernando Nino

Valencia vs Mallorca Prediction

Valencia have excellent players in their ranks but have struggled to justify their potential this season. Los Che got their tactics wrong against Barcelona and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Mallorca will need to punch above their weight this season and have a point to prove in this game. Valencia are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-0 Mallorca

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi