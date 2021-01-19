Valencia vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Valencia are set to play host to Osasuna at the Mestalla Stadium on Thursday in their next La Liga game.

Valencia come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Sergio Gonzalez's Real Valladolid nearly 10 days ago in their most recent La Liga game.

A second-half goal from Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler was enough to secure the win for Javi Gracia's Valencia.

Osasuna, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Granada a week ago in their last La Liga game.

Goals from Colombian attacker Luis Suarez and Venezuela international Darwin Machis ensured victory for Diego Martinez's Granada.

Valencia vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

In 21 previous encounters between the two sides, Valencia hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost three and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Valencia beating Osasuna 2-0.

Advertisement

First-half goals from Portuguese winger Goncalo Guedes and Spain international Rodrigo, now at Leeds United, sealed the deal for Valencia.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-L-D

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-D-D

Valencia vs Osasuna Team News

Valencia

Valencia will be without Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and veteran French forward Kevin Gameiro, who are both nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Paulista.

Injured: Kevin Gameiro, Jasper Cillessen

Doubtful: Gabriel Paulista

Suspended: None

Osasuna

Meanwhile, Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate will be unable to call upon the services of Argentine forward Chimy Avila and Serbia international Darko Brasanac.

Veteran goalkeeper Ruben Martinez and former Atletico Madrid attacker Adrian Lopez are also injured. Centre-back David Garcia is suspended.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Martinez, Adrian Lopez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: David Garcia

Valencia vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech, Thierry Correia, Mouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamon, Jose Luis Gaya, Daniel Wass, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Denis Cheryshev, Lee Kang-in, Maxi Gomez

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Sergio Herrera, Facundo Roncaglia, Aridane, Unai Garcia, Juan Cruz, Roberto Torres, Oier, Jon Moncayola, Jony, Ruben Garcia, Jonathan Calleri

Advertisement

Valencia vs Osasuna Prediction

Having sold most of their stars in the summer, Valencia have struggled this season. They are 14th in the league table, and manager Javi Gracia has a difficult task ahead. Carlos Soler has done well, and the likes of Maxi Gomez and Jose Luis Gaya are promising talents.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are 19th in the league table, and have drawn four of their last five league games, losing the other one. Argentine forward Jonathan Calleri is key to their chances of staying in La Liga this season.

Both sides have not enjoyed the best of seasons so far, but we expect Valencia to edge past Osasuna.

Prediction: Valencia 1-0 Osasuna

Also Read: 5 midfielders Manchester United could sign to partner Bruno Fernandes