Valencia vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21 

Valencia take on a struggling Real Betis side at the Mestalla this weekend as the 2020-21 edition of La Liga kicks into gear with another round of fixtures. Both sides have been disappointing so far and will look to prove a point going into this game.

Real Betis suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Getafe during the week and are in desperate need of a morale boost. The Andalusians are not in the best shape at the moment and will have to show tremendous improvement against Valencia.

Valencia lost several key players during the transfer window but managed to bring their season back on track with an important 1-0 victory against Real Sociedad during the week. Los Che have the home advantage in this game and have a slight upper hand over Real Betis this weekend.

Valencia vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Valencia have predictably been a dominant force in this fixture and have won 16 games out of a total of 27 matches that they have played against Real Betis. The away side has managed only seven victories and will look to cut the deficit in this game.

The previous meeting between these two sides ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Valencia. Los Che have lost several players since their victory over Real Betis and will have to work much harder in this game.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-W

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-W

Valencia vs Real Betis Team News

Kevin Gameiro may not play a part in this game

Valencia

Valencia have several key injuries to account for and while most of their stars on their path to recovery, the likes of Jasper Cillessen and Kevin Gameiro may not feature in the starting eleven for this game.

Injured: Gabriel Paulista

Doubtful: Jasper Cillessen, Kevin Gameiro, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev, Eliaquim Mangala

Suspended: None

Claudio Bravo is yet to recover from his injury

Real Betis

Real Betis also have a number of injured players in their ranks and will have to do without Victor Camarasa, Francis, and Dani Martin, in this game. Claudio Bravo is yet to recover from his injury and will be replaced by Joel Robles in the line-up.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Francis, Dani Martin

Doubtful: Claudio Bravo, Andres Guardado, Diego Lainez

Suspended: Aissa Mandi

Valencia vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass; Geoffrey Kondogbia, Uros Racic; Goncalo Guedes, Lee Kang-In, Yunus Musah; Maxi Gomez

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles; Alex Moreno, Marc Bartra, Sidnei, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Joaquin, Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir; Antonio Sanabria

Valencia vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have a formidable creative influence in their side and will rely heavily on the likes of Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir to make things happen for the Andalusians in the final third.

Valencia have managed to find their feet in La Liga this season, however, and have plenty of options in the middle of the pitch. With Goncalo Guedes and Maxi Gomez in their ranks, Los Che may well have the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Valencia 3-2 Real Betis

