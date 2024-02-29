Valencia vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Valencia will invite league leaders Real Madrid to the Mestalla Stadium in La Liga action on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last two league outings, failing to score in these games as well. They were held to a goalless draw in their previous outing by Sevilla. Their league meeting against Granada last week was postponed following a deadly fire in the city as three days of mourning were declared in the Valencian region.

The visitors extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games on Sunday, registering a 1-0 home win over Sevilla in La Liga. Luka Modrić scored the match-winner in the 81st minute, just five minutes after coming off the bench.

They maintained their six-point lead over second-placed Girona with that win and have a 29-point lead over the hosts, who are in ninth place in the league table.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 204 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 108 wins. The hosts have got the better of the capital club 55 times, and 41 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins while keeping clean sheets in La Liga last season. Madrid continued that run with a thumping 5-1 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last nine away games in La Liga, recording six wins.

Valencia have six wins against the visitors in all competitions since 2009, with all of them coming at home.

The visitors have the best defensive record in La Liga this term, conceding just 16 goals in 26 games.

The hosts have scored and conceded 29 goals apiece in 25 league games.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Prediction

Los Ches have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last four games in all competitions. They have failed to score in three games in that period and will look to leave a better account of themselves in this match. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in their last eight home games in La Liga, keeping eight clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

They have just one win in their last six league meetings against the visitors, suffering five losses. They have fared much better at home, suffering just one loss in five games while recording three wins.

Diego López is back in contention to play against the league leaders and is set to play with a face mask. Thierry Correia is a doubt while Jesús Vázquez faces a late fitness test after missing the latest training session with a viral infection.

Los Blancos are unbeaten in their last 20 games in La Liga, recording 15 wins, and are strong favorites. They have lost just one of their last 15 away games in all competitions. Top scorer Jude Bellingham is not yet an option for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, alongside Joselu.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' 20-game unbeaten run in the league, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

Valencia vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Duro to score or assist any time - Yes