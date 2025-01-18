Valencia vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia take on an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Rayo Vallecano by a 3-1 margin in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in dismal form over the past year. Los Che defeated Ourense by a 2-0 margin in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a slight edge over Real Sociedad and have won 16 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 15 victories.

Valencia have lost each of their last three matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in each of these games.

After a run of eight defeats in 11 matches away from home against Valencia in La Liga, Real Sociedad have lost three of their last 13 such games in the competition.

Valencia have lost three of their last six matches at home against Basque opponents in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 19 such games preceding this run.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have shown glimpses of improvement in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game. Mikel Oyarzabal has been impressive for La Real and will need to step up to the plate yet again this weekend.

Valencia have been abysmal this season and are six points away from safety at the moment. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Real Sociedad

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

