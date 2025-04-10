Valencia vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Valencia lock horns with Sevilla in an important encounter at the Estadio de Mestalla on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Valencia vs Sevilla Preview

Valencia are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have shown signs of improvement after a slow start to their campaign. Los Che stunned Real Madrid with a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the competition this season. The Andalusian outfit suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Valencia vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a slight edge over Valencia and have won 23 out of the last 56 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 21 victories.

Valencia are unbeaten in their last five matches in La Liga, with their previous defeat in the competition coming by a 3-0 margin at the hands of Atletico Madrid in February this year.

After an unbeaten run of four matches on the trot in La Liga, Sevilla have lost each of their last three matches in the competition, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Real Sociedad last month.

The last two matches played between Valencia and Sevilla in La Liga have ended in draws, with only two goals scored in these games.

Valencia vs Sevilla Prediction

Valencia have bounced back admirably in La Liga this season and will be intent on making their mark this season. Hugo Duro scored the winning goal against Real Madrid and will look to replicate his heroics this week.

Sevilla have failed to make their mark this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Valencia are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Sevilla

Valencia vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

