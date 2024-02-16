Valencia vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with an impressive Valencia side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday.

Valencia vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Andalusian outfit edged Atletico Madrid to a shock 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. Los Che slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Las Palmas in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Valencia vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 23 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 21 victories.

After a winless run of eight matches against Sevilla in La Liga, Valencia won their previous meeting between the two teams by a 2-1 margin in August last year.

After a run of five defeats in six matches away from home against Valencia in La Liga, Sevilla are unbeaten in their last five such games in the competition.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last seven matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 4-0 margin against Villarreal in 2021.

After an unbeaten run of five matches in La Liga, Valencia have lost two of their last three matches in the competition.

Sevilla have won each of their last two games in La Liga.

Valencia vs Sevilla Prediction

Valencia have exceeded expectations so far this season but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Los Che can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Sevilla have improved over the past month but have a mountain to climb to salvage the remainder of their season. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Sevilla

Valencia vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Isaac Romero to score - Yes