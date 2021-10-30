Valencia vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Villarreal are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Valencia in an important clash on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Valencia are in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this year. Los Che suffered a shock 4-1 defeat against Real Betis in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Yellow Submarines were held to a 3-3 draw by Cadiz this week and have a point to prove in this match.

Valencia vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Valencia have a decent record against Villarreal and have won 22 out of 50 matches played between the two teams. Villarreal have managed 18 victories against Valencia and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Valencia. Villarreal were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-D-D

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-W-D

Valencia vs Villarreal Team News

Valencia have a point to prove this weekend

Valencia

Cristiano Piccini, Jason, and Carlos Soler are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, and Koba Koindredi are carrying knocks and might not play a part against Villarreal.

Injured: Cristiano Piccini, Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, Koba Koindredi, Jason, Carlos Soler, Maxi Gomez, Denis Cheryshev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal have a point to prove this week

Villarreal

Gerard Moreno and Juan Foyth are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Boulaye Dia and Raul Albiol have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Gerard Moreno, Juan Foyth

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Dimitri Foulquier, Jose Gaya; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Hugo Duro, Jesus Vazquez; Goncalo Guedes, Marcos Andre

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Serge Aurier; Etienne Capoue, Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo, Arnaut Danjuma; Yeremi Pino, Paco Alcacer

Valencia vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have been shockingly poor in La Liga over the past month and will need to return to winning ways in the coming weeks. Unai Emery has excellent talent at his disposal but will need to address his side's issues on Saturday.

Valencia have their own problems to solve at the moment and will need to step up this weekend. Villarreal have been the better team this year and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Villarreal

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi