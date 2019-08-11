Van de Beek update, PSG want to sell Neymar to Real Madrid, Barcelona make final decision on Coutinho's future and more: LaLiga Transfer news, 11 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 359 // 11 Aug 2019, 19:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What a great transfer window this could be for Real Madrid?

Hello and welcome to the LaLiga Transfer Roundup where we take a look at the top La Liga transfer news, rumours and updates of the day - 11 August 2019.

Donny Van de Beek confirms Real Madrid talks

Van de Beek celebrates after scoring for Ajax in the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Despite all the Paul Pogba and Neymar speculation, Real Madrid are most likely to sign Ajax midfield sensation Donny Van de Beek. It is being speculated that a formal agreement/announcement is being delayed until Ajax play their return leg against PAOK in the UEFA Champions League as they look to secure qualification.

Ajax want to keep hold of Van de Beek as they strive for Champions League qualification after having already lost Frenkie De Jong to Barcelona and former captain Matthijs De Ligt to Juventus this summer. Juventus signed De Ligt last month after reaching an agreement with Ajax whereas Barcelona had agreed a deal for De Jong in January to sign him this summer.

Despite all the noise surrounding him, Van de Beek has not failed to put in solid shifts for his side. He scored a goal and provided an assist against Emmen in their most recent game and has already garnered 3 assists in addition to 2 goals from 3 games this season.

On being quizzed about his potential move to Real Madrid after the game against Emmen, Van de Beek said,

“There are still negotiations. I would like things to be resolved as soon as possible. When I am at the stadium and playing, I don’t ever think about my possible move.”

Zinedine Zidane, meanwhile, wanted to sign Pogba as the Frenchman is almost certain to chip in with goals from midfield. As such, Zizou will be expecting Van de Beek to kick on with his form and hit the ground running in Spain. As per the latest reports, we will have a final decision on both Neymar and Van de Beek by the end of next week.

1 / 4 NEXT