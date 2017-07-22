Chelsea and Liverpool target confirms he wants to leave his current club

The player has handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force through a move to Liverpool before the summer window closes.

by Sudarshan Venkatesan News 22 Jul 2017, 17:02 IST

Pellegrino will be disappointed with van Dijk's decision

What's the story?

Southampton manager Mauricio Pelligrino has revealed (according to a report from the Telegraph) that Virgil van Dijk wants to leave and is no longer in the right frame of mind to be involved with the Southampton first team. The manager also hopes that van Dijk will change his mind but also admitted that he does not know how long the current situation could go on.

In case you didn't know...

Van Dijk joined in August 2015 from Scottish Champions Celtic and has made 78 appearances for the Saints till date. He is one of the leading centre-backs in the Premier League after impressing at Southampton.

Liverpool are still leading the race despite their recent public apology. Chelsea had also made an attempt to sign Van Dijk this summer but he has his heart set on a move to Anfield this summer.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool have been in search of a rock-solid centre-back for a long time now and it's no surprise Van Dijk is top on Klopp's wish list after a great season at St.Mary's. Liverpool were forced to apologise for apparently tapping-up Van Dijk last month, but Klopp is still confident of landing the Dutch International at Anfield. Liverpool have already had a busy summer after landing Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Dominic Solanke from AS Roma, Hull City and Chelsea respectively. The Reds are also linked with Naby Keita.

What's next?

If Southampton are able to convince him and keep him for one more season, it'll be a huge boost for the men in Red and White. Keeping their captain looks increasingly unlikely, however, as Liverpool are waiting for the green light signal from Southampton.

They will not let van Dijk join Liverpool without a fight after Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne and Sadio Mane have all joined the Merseysiders in recent years.

Video

In case you haven't seen van Dijk in action:

Author's take

With no European football last season, Liverpool edged their way to finish in the top 4 while Southampton failed to finish in top 7 and did not qualify for Europe. With the Reds returning to Europe's elite competition this term, they'll need to fortify their squad depth by bringing in quality players.

Van Dijk has proved himself with his consistent performances for the Saints. At 26, he'll solve the Reds ongoing defensive woes. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool should go all out and get this Dutch defender.