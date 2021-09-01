Venezuela vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Venezuela are set to play Argentina at the Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo on Thursday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Venezuela come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Ricardo Gareca's Peru in the group stage of Copa America 2021. A second-half goal from Al-Hilal forward Andre Carrillo ensured victory for Peru.

Argentina, on the other hand, beat Tite's Brazil 1-0 in the final of Copa America 2021. A first-half goal from Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria was enough to seal the deal for Lionel Scaloni's Argentina.

Venezuela vs Argentina Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Argentina hold the clear advantage. They have won 22 games, lost two and drawn two.

The two countries last faced each other in 2019, with Argentina beating Venezuela 2-0. Goals from striker Lautaro Martinez and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso secured the win for Argentina.

Venezuela form guide: L-D-D-L-D

Argentina form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Venezuela vs Argentina Team News

Venezuela

Venezuela have named a strong squad. Lens goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez, Malaga right-back Alexander Gonzalez, Torino midfielder Tomas Rincon, Toronto FC winger Yeferson Soteldo and Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez have all been included.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Argentina

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has a lot of talent to work with. The Paris Saint-Germain trio of Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi have been named. Benfica centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez have all been included.

There could be a potential debut for Aston Villa's talented forward Emiliano Buendia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezuela vs Argentina Predicted XI

Venezuela Predicted XI (5-4-1): Wuilker Farinez, Roberto Rosales, Nahuel Ferraresi, Mikel Villanueva, Jose Manuel Velazquez, Ronald Hernandez, Jefferson Savarino, Junior Moreno, Tomas Rincon, Yeferson Soteldo, Josef Martinez

Argentina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Correa, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Venezuela vs Argentina Prediction

Venezuela have an experienced squad, with the likes of Tomas Rincon and Roberto Rosales veteran campaigners. Striker Josef Martinez has been in prolific form for Atlanta United and could prove to be crucial.

Argentina, on the other hand, are the Copa America champions. Lionel Scaloni does not lack options, and the squad possesses experience as well as youthfulness.

Argentina should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Venezuela 0-2 Argentina

Edited by Abhinav Anand