Venezuela vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers return to the fold with another set of matches this week as Uruguay lock horns with Venezuela at the Estadio Olimpico de la UCV on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent months and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Venezuela's diminishing chances of qualification for the FIFA World Cup suffered a major blow against Bolivia last week. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat on the day and cannot afford another debacle in this game.

Uruguay, on the other hand, find themselves in fifth place in the qualification table and will need an additional push in the coming weeks. La Celeste were held to a 0- stalemate by Paraguay in their previous game and will look to bounce back in this match.

⚽🇻🇪⚪⚫ @Atletico's Jefferson Savarino is the lone #Libertadores player in the @SeleVinotinto squad for this week's World Cup Qualifiers!



🔜🇧🇴🇺🇾 #Venezuela face Bolivia (3/6) and Uruguay (8/6). pic.twitter.com/zYxW76ffoU — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) June 3, 2021

Venezuela vs Uruguay Head-to-Head

Uruguay have an impressive record against Venezuela and have won 18 out of 31 matches played between the two teams. Venezuela have managed only five victories against Uruguay and will need to take it up a notch on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two South American sides took place four years ago in 2017 and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams have undergone periods of transition over the years and will need a victory this week.

Venezuela form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Uruguay form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Venezuela vs Uruguay Team News

Venezuela need to win this game

Venezuela

Venezuela will have to account for the absence of several key players with Salomon Rondon, Yangel Herrera, Yordan Osorio, and Yeferson Soteldo excluded from the squad. Darwin Machis is also carrying a knock and might not play a part against Uruguay.

Injured: Salomon Rondon, Yordan Osorio, Yangel Herrera, Yeferson Soteldo

Doubtful: Darwin Machis

Suspended: None

Uruguay have a strong squad

Uruguay

Edinson Cavani was sent off against Brazil in November last year and will continue to serve his suspension this week. Rodrigo Bentancur has also picked up one yellow card too many and will be unavailable for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Edinson Cavani, Rodrigo Bentancur

Venezuela vs Uruguay Predicted XI

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Graterol; Mikel Villanueva, Wilker Angel, Jhon Chancellor, Roberto Rosales; Tomas Rincon, Junior Moreno; Cristian Casseres, Alexander Gonzalez, Romulo Otero, Josef Martínez

🇺🇾 Uruguay training preparing the matches against Paraguay and Venezuelapic.twitter.com/4dCYfdIsbU — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 1, 2021

Uruguay Predicted XI (3-5-2): Fernando Muslera; Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez; Giovanni Gonzalez, Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Matias Vina; Jonathan Rodriguez, Luis Suarez

Venezuela vs Uruguay Prediction

Uruguay have an experienced squad and will need to live up to their potential to secure their place in the 2022 World Cup. In the absence of Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez will have to shoulder much of the goalscoring burden for La Celeste this week.

Venezuela have struggled to cope with their South American neighbours in recent months and will have to play out of their skins in this match. Uruguay are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Venezuela 0-3 Uruguay

Also Read: Colombia vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi