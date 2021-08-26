Verona vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Reigning champions Inter Milan face Verona in Serie A action when Simone Inzaghi's men travel to Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Friday night.

Inter Milan kicked off their 2021-22 season with a commanding 4-0 win against Genoa in which Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Edin Dzeko scored debut goals for their new club.

Verona were on the losing end of a five-goal thriller against Sassuolo and also had Miguel Veloso sent off after the Portuguese midfielder picked up two bookings in the first half.

If you want goals, Serie A is the place for you 😁🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/6Vo4SZtjmj — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) August 24, 2021

Verona vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths 78 times across all competitions since 1922. As one would expect, Inter Milan have a huge lead in the head-to-head record and have 47 wins to their name. They are unbeaten in their last 21 meetings against I Gialloblu.

The hosts have just eight wins to their name while the spoils have been shared 23 times between the two sides. They last squared off in Serie A action back in April. The game at the San Siro ended in a 1-0 win for the visiting side thanks to Matteo Darmian's 76th-minute winner.

Verona form guide (Serie A): L-W

Inter Milan form guide (Serie A): W

Verona vs Inter Milan Team News

Verona

Kevin Lasagna, Marco Davide Faraoni and Kevin Ruegg were absent from their season opener. Lasagna is not expected to be back for this game while Ruegg is set for a full recovery ahead of Friday's game. Faraoni faces a late fitness test. Miguel Veloso remains suspended for the encounter.

Injured: Kevin Lasagna

Doubtful: Marco Davide Faraoni

Suspended: Miguel Veloso

Inter Milan

Roberto Gagliardini and Alexis Sanchez are only expected back after the international break. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão ruptured his cruciate ligament and is a long-term absentee.

Christian Eriksen faces uncertainty over his future as a footballer on account of his heart condition.

2006 - Hakan #Calhanoglu is the first player to both score and assist at his Serie A debut with #Inter since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2006 against Fiorentina. Presentation.#InterGenoa pic.twitter.com/QNrGhrv08n — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) August 21, 2021

Injured: Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sanchez, Gabriel Brazao, Christian Eriksen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Verona vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ivor Pandur; Giangiacomo Mangiani, Pawel Dawidowicz, Federico Ceccherini; Matteo Cancellieri, Darko Lazovic, Martin Hongla, Adrien Tameze; Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak; Nikola Kalinic

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Nicolo Barella; Stefano Sensi; Edin Dzeko

Verona vs Inter Milan Prediction

Verona managed to score two goals in their first game of the season but, having been reduced to 10 men in the first half, lost out against Sassuolo.

Inter were very dominant in the opening fixture and we expect them to cruise through in this game as well.

Prediction: Verona 1-3 Inter Milan

