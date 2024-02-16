Verona vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Verona will invite Juventus to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in the Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts have just one win to their name in 2024 and are winless in their last four league outings. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Monza last week. With 19 points from 24 games, they are in 18th place in the league table and need a win to move out of the relegation zone.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last three league outings. After suffering their first league defeat since September to Inter Milan earlier this month, they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Udinese on Monday.

They remain in second place in the league standings despite back-to-back losses but they have only a one-point lead over third-placed AC Milan, who have registered two wins on the spin.

Verona vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 86 times in all competitions thus far, with their first meeting dating back to 1921. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture with 51 wins. The hosts have 15 wins to their name and 20 games have ended in draws.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Verona have just two wins in all competitions since September, with both coming at home in the Serie A.

Juventus have failed to score in back-to-back games for the first time since April and will look to improve upon that record here.

The visitors are on a four-game winning run against the hosts and have kept clean sheets in these games as well.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in the Serie A this season, conceding 15 goals in 24 games, with nine of them coming in their travels.

Verona vs Juventus Prediction

I Gialloblu have just one win in the league this year, suffering four defeats in seven games. They have fared much better at home, suffering just one loss in six games in that period while scoring two goals apiece in three games in that period. They have a decent home record against the Turin-based visitors, suffering two defeats while recording three wins in eight games.

Marco Baroni does not have any fresh absentees for this match, and Karol Świderski, who picked up a knock against Monza last week, should be fit enough to retain his place in the starting XI.

I Bianconeri have struggled a bit in the league recently, scoring just once in their last three games. After recording three wins on the spin and keeping three clean sheets, they have gone winless in their last three outings, conceding one goal apiece.

They have just one win in their last four away meetings against their eastern rivals, suffering two defeats.

Dušan Vlahović should return to the starting XI after Massimiliano Allegri rested him due to a muscle injury against Udinese. He will have to make do without Bremer, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their recent goalscoring record, we are going for a narrow Juventus win

Prediction: Verona 0-1 Juventus

Verona vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score or assist any time - Yes