Verona vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

Verona and Juventus will trade tackles at the Stadio Bentegodi in a matchday 24 fixture in Serie A.

The hosts played out a 2-2 draw with Genoa in their most recent fixture last Friday while Juventus were were dominant in their 3-0 victory over Crotone, with Cristiano Ronaldo starring with a first half brace.

That victory saw the Bianconeri climb up to 3rd on the table, having garnered 45 points from 22 games to date. Verona, on the other hand, are fairly comfortable in mid-table.

Verona vs Juventus Head-to-Head

This will be the 21st meeting between the sides and Juventus expectedly have the superior record in previous games between the pair.

The Turin giants have 13 wins and four draws to their name, while they were on the losing end three times in the past.

Their most recent clash came in October 2020 when second half goals from Andrea Favilli and Dejan Kulusevski ensured that both sides shared the spoils in a surprise 1-1 draw.

The hosts have been in indifferent form of late, with two wins picked up from their last five Serie A matches. Juventus themselves have not been too impressive, but they got back to winning ways on Monday.

Verona form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Juventus form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Verona vs Juventus Team News

Verona

The hosts have three players sidelined for the visit of Juventus. Nikola Kalinic (muscle), Ebrima Colley (knee) and Federico Ceccherini (hamstring) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Ivan Juric.

Injuries: Ebrima Colley, Federico Ceccherini, Nikola Kalinic

Suspension: none

Juventus

There are five players ruled out through injury. Paulo Dybala (physical discomfort), Giorgio Chiellini (calf), Leonardo Bonucci (muscle), Juan Cuadrado (muscle) and Arthur (muscle) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Andrea Pirlo.

Injuries: Paulo Dybala, Arthur, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Girogio Chiellini

Suspension: none

Verona vs Juventus Predicted XI

Verona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri (GK); Domenico Criscito, Ivan Radovanovic, Andrea Masiello; Lennart Czyborra, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Davide Zappacosta; Marko Pjaca, Mattia Destro

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Tomasz Szczęsny (GK); Alex Sandro, Mattijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Danilo; Dejan Kulusevski, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Verona vs Juventus Prediction

Hellas Verona are one of the most compact sides in Serie A and neither score nor concede plenty.

Juventus have a window of opportunity to keep themselves in the Serie A title race and they are unlikely to let that chance slip. We are predicting a narrow victory for the Bianconeri as well as a clean sheet.

Prediction: Verona 0-2 Juventus