VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

VfB Stuttgart are set to host Bayer Leverkusen at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday in their next Bundesliga fixture.

VfB Stuttgart come into this game following a 4-1 win over Mainz last Saturday at the Opel Arena. Goals from forward Silas Wamangituka, midfielder Daniel Didavi, Mateo Klimowicz and Sasa Kalajdzic secured the three points for Pellegrino Matarazzo's men. Sweden international Robin Quaison scored the consolation goal for Mainz.

Both teams had a man sent off in the second half; Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate and VfB Stuttgart right-back Pascal Stenzel were both given their marching orders.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against RB Leipzig last Saturday. Midfielder Emil Forsberg scored for Julian Nagelsmann's men, only for Germany international Kerem Demirbay to equalise for Bayer Leverkusen.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen Head-to-Head

In 26 previous encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost five and drawn three.

Their most recent match was in February in the DFB-Pokal third round. Bayer Leverkusen beat VfB Stuttgart 2-1, courtesy of a Fabian Bredlow own goal and a Lucas Alario strike. Silas Wamangituka scored the only goal for VfB Stuttgart.

VfB Stuttgart form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W

Bayer 04 Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen Team News

VfB Stuttgart have a few injury concerns. Midfielder Clinton Mola, centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos, Lilian Egloff, Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez, Philipp Forster and centre-back Maxime Awoudja are all out injured. Right-back Pascal Stenzel is suspended.

Injured: Clinton Mola, Maxime Awoudja, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Nicolas Gonzalez, Philipp Forster, Lilian Egloff

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pascal Stenzel

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian forward Paulinho, who is out injured. Other than that, there are no known injury worries.

Injured: Paulinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen Predicted XI

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Gregor Kobel, Marcin Kaminski, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Wataru Endo, Silas Wamangituka, Borna Sosa, Orel Mangala, Gonzalo Castro, Daniel Didavi, Sasa Kalajdzic

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky, Lars Bender, Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven, Charles Aranguiz, Florian Wirtz, Kerem Demirbay, Karim Bellarabi, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen Prediction

VfB Stuttgart are a newly-promoted side, and will be confident after a good performance against Mainz. Silas Wamangituka has been in good form; alongside Daniel Didavi and Sasa Kalajdzic, he will be expected to be at his very best in this match.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are yet to fully replace last season's key attackers in Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland. Patrik Schick has arrived; a better season will be expected from midfielder Kerem Demirbay, while Moussa Diaby is likely to play a key role as well.

Bayer Leverkusen have a good squad, and a fine manager. They should be able to beat VfB Stuttgart.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

